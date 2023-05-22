Edifier W820NB Plus ANC wireless over-ear headphones $80

Edifier has introduced its new W820NB Plus ANC wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones this week providing active noise cancelling technology at an affordable price. providing up to 49 hours of continuous playback when not using ANC the headphones also offer ANC depth to a depth of -43dB and there available to purchase priced at just $80 from online retailers such as Amazon.

Features of Edifier W820NB Plus headphones include hassle free phone calls thanks to the inclusion of DNN noise cancellation technology, experience the upgraded noise cancellation with ANC depth of up to 43dB, Up to 49 hours continuous playback when ANC off and the ability to personalize your listening experience with customizable equalizer.

ANC wireless headphones

Together with soothing sounds via Edifier Connect APP, Latency as low as 0.08s under game mode, Hi-Res Audio & Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, 40mm dynamic driver with Titanium coated composite diaphragm plus LDAC codec, both wireless Bluetooth connectivity and wired USB connectivity and better sound quality and less pressure for all-day wearing comfort.

“Activate the ambient sound mode. No need to take off the headphones. Listen to music while perceiving the surroundings. No worry about missing important information, nor the bus or airport broadcasts, vehicle reminders, etc. Travel at ease.”

“Adopting the deep neural network call noise cancellation technology, the W820NB Plus can intelligently identify environmental noises, accurately pick up vocals and eliminate noises. A clear voice call is guaranteed even in noisy situations. Make communication as smooth as face-to-face.”

“With the hybrid ANC technology and the sealed ear wrapping design, the W820NB Plus can automatically identify noise and transmit the corrected signals. The noise cancellation depth is further up to -43dB. So you can better cope with complex noisy scenes in daily life such as airports, subways, buses, etc. Keep the noises out.”

Source : Edifier



