Analogue Pocket pre-orders start August 3rd for $199

The launch of the unique Analogue Pocket handheld games console has been delayed until 2021, although pre-orders will start in a few days time from August 3rd 2020 at 8am PST. Analogue Pocket console will be priced at $199.99, and an optional dock is also available allowing you to play games on your TV for an extra $99.

Pocket is designed around a first-in-class 3.5”, 615 ppi, LCD offering players a 1600 x 1440 resolution, (Pocket has 10x the resolution of an original Game Boy). Together with Pro level color accuracy, dynamic range, and brightness, with a screen protected by Gorilla Glass. “There has never been a display this advanced in a video game system” says its creators.

“Meet Analogue Pocket. A multi-video-game-system portable handheld. A digital audio workstation with a built-in synthesizer and sequencer. A tribute to portable gaming. Out of the box, Pocket is compatible with the 2,780+ Game Boy, Game Boy Color & Game Boy Advance game cartridge library. Pocket works with cartridge adapters for other handheld systems, too. Like Game Gear. Neo Geo Pocket Color. Atari Lynx & more. Completely engineered in two FPGAs.”

The allows you to play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx games without any emulation required. “Pocket is the ultimate tribute to portable gaming. We designed cartridge adapters for Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, & Atari Lynx so you can explore portable gaming history with no compromises.”

Pocket also has an intergrated digital audio workstation called Nanoloop, offering a synthesizer and sequencer for music creation and live performance. “Shape, stretch and morph sounds. Capture music or play and sculpt live”. For more details jump over to the official Analogue Pocket website.

