Amonito guitar amplifier sounds like a full tube amp

A new guitar amplifier has launched via Kickstarter called Amonito featuring an analogue compact circuit at its core, that responds and sounds like a full tube amp. Thanks to a combination of two vacuum tubes, 12AX7 and 12AU7, and MOSFETS are all running on high voltage to give the guitarist ultimate dynamic range and feel that no digital processing could accomplish. “Dozens of strategically placed little electronic switches make this one of the most versatile tube circuits on the market today” say its creators.

Amonito guitar amplifier

The Amonito guitar amplifier features three main segments in the form of the : Symbiosis of the switchable high voltage analog TUBE circuit and digital signal processing, custom user interface that offers versatility and programmability without the need to read the manual and a new concept of guitar speaker cabinet placement.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $2182 or £1616 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Ever tried to carry a big heavy combo amp to a gig, and then transport it back home at 1 am, all in an effort to impress the audience with a great sound? Did you buy countless expensive pedals, because you cannot play a gig with the amp giving you just one sound? Ever tried to achieve a perfect sound with a modeling amp, but can never shake the feeling that it could be better if you maybe just spent a few more days tweaking the sound? All of the hardship of those problems manifested into creating a truly unique solution, a guitar amp that is light and versatile, and sounds incredible with every setting you have it set to.”

With the assumption that the Amonito crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Amonito guitar amplifier project checkout the promotional video below.

“You no longer need to make a choice between the quality, warmth, and ease of use of a tube amplifier and the versatility and lightness of modern guitar systems. Amonito is a guitar amplification system that brings together boutique guitar effects, an incredible sounding tube analog circuit, instant switching between presets, and a quality loud sound monitoring system all in one extremely light package.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the guitar amplifier, jump over to the official Amonito crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

