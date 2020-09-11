MSI MAG B550 TORPEDO AMD Ryzen motherboard

MSI has introduced a new motherboard created for third generation AMD Ryzen and Ryzen 4000 G-series processors in the form of the MAG B550 TORPEDO. The new MSI motherboard features high-bandwidth and low-latency 2.5G LAN for demanding creators and power users.

Together with onboard 2.5Gbps connectivity provides incredible data transfer speed faster than ever before. MSI LAN Manager automatically classifies and prioritizes the latency-sensitive for your applications, giving you the best online experience with low latency. Features of the MAG B550 TORPEDO AMD Ryzen motherboard include :

– Support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors and future AMD Ryzen processors with BIOS update

– Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5100+(OC) MHz

– Lightning Fast Game experience: PCIe 4.0, Lightning Gen 4 x4 M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen 2

– Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design with additional choke thermal pad rated for 7W/mk and PCB with 2oz thickened copper are built for high performance system and non-stop gaming experience.

– Enhanced Power Design: 10+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, Digital PWM, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

– Latest Network Solution: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager deliver the best online experience without lag.

– Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.

– Audio Boost: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience.

– Multi-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire

“The MAG series was born through rigorous quality testing and designed to be a symbol of sturdiness and durability. Focused on providing the best user experience, the MAG series has a simple installation process coupled with a friendly user interface making it the best choice for entry level gamers. With years of experience, MSI is no stranger to building high-performance motherboards. Our R&D and engineering teams have reviewed countless designs, evaluated a wide selection of high quality components, and developed products for reliability even under extreme conditions.”

Source : MSI

