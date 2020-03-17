AMD Ryzen embedded DFI GHF51 mini PC introduced

A new mini PC has been introduced this week in the form of the DFI GHF51, equipped with a AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 Series, 12W CPU, supported by DDR4 Memory Down up to 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of Single Channel DDR4 3200MHz and AMD Vega GPU with up to 3 computing units.

The features include 2 x HDMI 1.4 HDMI 1.4: resolution up to 4096×2160 @ 24Hz, 1 x 16GB/32GB/64GB eMMC, 1 x Full-size Mini PCIe (PCIe Gen2/USB 2.0, optional USB 3.1 Gen2) and 1 x Intel I211AT PCIe (10/100/1000Mbps) or 1 x Intel I210IT PCIe (10/100/1000Mbps)

Features of the Raspberry Pi sized GHF51 single board computer :

– Single Channel DDR4 Memory Down up to 4/8GB

– 2 HDMI 1.4

– Expansion and Storage: 1 Mini PCIe, 1 SMBus

– Rich I/O: 1 Intel GbE, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2

– AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 Series

More detailed jump over to the official product page on the DFI website. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source :DFI : Liliputing : LinuxGizmos

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals