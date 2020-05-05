New AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Bios update increases onboard memory performance for free

AMD has this week announced the availability of a new Bios update for the Radeon RX 5600 XT range of graphics cards enabling owners to squeeze even more performance out of the on-board memory. “Fast just got faster. Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are now available with 14 Gbps of memory speed, giving you higher performance out of the box or as a downloadable update for many existing GPUs.”

For a list of Radeon RX 5600 XT models available with 14 Gbps graphics memory speed jump over to the official AMD website by following the link below. “Updated Radeon RX 5600 XT models from several manufacturers are now available for purchase from leading etailers/retailers. Other models can be updated by following the instructions on the manufacturer websites listed below. This list will be updated as more models are added and further instructions become available.”

