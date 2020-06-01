MSI Modern 14 Ryzen 4000 laptop

MSI has announced that it has updated a new AMD powered version of its MSI Modern 14 laptop which launched during the summer months of 2019 and was priced from $749, powered by 10th generation Intel Comet Lake U-series CPU.

As well as equipping the latest laptop addition to their range with an AMD processor the AMD MSI Modern 14 also supports up to 64GB of DDR-3200 memory, where the previous model powered by Intel only supported up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory.

Specifications of the new AMD MSI Modern 14 laptop :

– AMD Ryzen 7 processor options (to be confirmed)

– 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

– 2 x SODIMM slots for memory up to 64GB of DDR-3200 memory

– M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe or SATA solid state drives

– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports

– 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

– microSD card reader

– 1 x HDMI port with 4K/30Hz support

– 3.5mm audio jack

– 2 x 2W speakers

– 720p webcam

– 52Wh battery

– Backlit keyboard

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI for the new AMD laptop. Although some online retailers are already taking preorders for the laptop with prices ranging from $650 up to $765. As soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

