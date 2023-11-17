Amazon to sell cars with Hyundai in the USA from 2024

Amazon has announced a new partnership with Hyundai where it will sell cars on its platform in the USA from 2024. From next year you will be able to purchase a Hyundai vehicle from the Amazon.com website.

The partnership with Hyundai will also see the Amazon Alexa assistant built into Hyundai vehicles in the USA, you can see more details about what Amazon and Hyundai have planned below.

This new digital shopping experience will make it easy for customers to purchase a new car online, and then pick it up or have it delivered by their local dealership at a time that works best for them. Customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicles in their area based on a range of preferences, including model, trim, color, and features; choose their preferred car; and then check out online with their chosen payment and financing options—all within the Amazon experience they already know and trust. This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers.

Starting in 2025, customers who purchase Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles will be able to access the hands-free Alexa experience they have at home, while in their car. Hyundai drivers will be able to ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks; set reminders; update to-do lists; and check calendars. Customers will also be able to control their smart home from the road, such as asking to warm up the house on their way home, double-checking doors are locked, and managing smart lighting and Alexa routines. Drivers will also be able to ask Alexa for up-to-date traffic updates or weather reports, and use voice-control with the in-vehicle media player or navigation system—with certain Alexa features accessible even when internet connectivity is intermittent or unavailable.

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Amazon and Hyundai over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon



