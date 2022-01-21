Amazon Style physical fashion retailer launching in LA (Video)

Amazon has announced that it is launching a new fashion retailer in the USA called Amazon Style, the first store, will open in Los Angeles.

Amazon has said that shoppers will be able to use the Amazon shopping app to find out more details about the clothing and also see what sizes and colors are available in the store.

Amazon Style offers a seamless and elevated shopping experience. Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers simply scan an item’s QR code to see sizes, colors, overall customer ratings, and additional product details. With the tap of a button, shoppers can add the item to a fitting room or, if they don’t need to try it on, send it directly to the pickup counter. Amazon Style offers more selection than a traditional store of its size—more than double the number of styles—without requiring customers to sift through racks to find the right color, size, and fit. Instead, Amazon Style features display items, bringing more looks and less clutter to in-store shopping.

Amazon Style is built around personalization. Our machine learning algorithms produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop. As customers browse the store and scan items that catch their eye, we’ll recommend picks just for them. For an even more tailored experience, customers can share information like their style, fit, and other preferences to receive more refined recommendations. Even shopping for deals is personalized and convenient—customers can easily view deals in store that match their preferences right in the Amazon Shopping app.

