Amazon Prime Day takes place 13th and 14th of October

Amazon has announced that its Prime Day 2020 will take place on the 13th and 14th of October and Amazon will be offering a range of deals on its devices.

Also if you spend £10 on Amazon between today and the 12th of October, Amazon will give you £10 to spend on Prime Day.

This has been a challenging year for many small businesses, but selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies around the world to sustain and even grow their businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon is increasing its commitment to small business by designing Prime Day to support them with our biggest small business promotion yet. This Prime Day, and throughout the festive season, Amazon will spend more than £75 million on promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

“After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for members to discover the very best from artisans and entrepreneurs in the UK, whilst saving big on everything they need and love from the comfort of their homes.” Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager.

