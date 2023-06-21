Amazon Prime Day announced for July 11th and 12th

Amazon has announced that this year’s Amazon Prime Day will start on the 11th of July and run until the 12th of June. Amazon will be offering a range of discounts on a wide range of devices this will include things like the Amazon Fire TV 43 Omni Series and More.

Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

The countdown begins to Amazon’s Prime Day event. From July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT through July 12, Prime members get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands, like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before. Customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate and get the most out of Amazon.

You can find out more details about this year’s Amazon Prime Day over at Amazon at the link below, it will be interesting to see what deals and discounts Amazon is offering during the sale.

Source Amazon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals