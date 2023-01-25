Amazon Music lands on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q

Sky has announced that the Amazon Music app is now available on its platforms, this includes the Sky Glass, Sky Stream, and Sky Q.

The Amazon Music app offers over 1000 million free songs for Prime members, you can see more details below.

At Sky we’re focused on bringing people the best entertainment experience, and the launch of Amazon Music on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q really emphasises that. Fans can enjoy a huge selection of brilliant music and playlists on their TV alongside the best range of shows, movies and fitness content,” said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Sky. “… and what better way to listen to your favourite music than on Sky Glass with its amazing sound!”

Karolina Joynathsing, Director, Business Development at Amazon Music added;

“We are delighted to bring Amazon Music to Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. Sky

provides their subscribers a one-stop-shop for entertainment content, in all of its forms, and I’m thrilled to see Amazon Music now part of that offering”.

Tune into all your favourites by simply saying “Hello Sky, Music” to your TV and uncover a whole collection of songs, albums and more from a range of brilliant entertainment apps. Today’s

announcement marks further collaboration between Sky and Amazon, after the Amazon Prime Video app launched on Sky Q in 2020 and Sky Glass in October 2021.

You can find our more details about the Amazon Music app for Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q over at Sky at the link below.

