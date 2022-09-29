Amazon Halo Rise is a bedside sleep tracker

Amazon has announced a number of new devices, one of them being the new Halo Rise, a device that is designed to sit next to your bed when you sleep.

The Amazon Halo Rise is a new bedside sleep tracker and it comes with a range of sensors to track your sleep, it does not feature a microphone or a camera. The video below shows us how the device works.

The Halo Rise also comes with a built-in light that is designed to wake you up in the morning, the devcie works with Alexa.

Powered by contactless, low-energy sensor technology and machine learning, Halo Rise accurately senses respiration and movement patterns to determine your sleep stages throughout the night. It uses a sleep algorithm that has been trained and validated against overnight polysomnography—the clinical gold standard for sleep analysis. Halo Rise harnesses powerful ambient technology that’s always ready, automatically starting your sleep session when you get into bed with no buttons to press or batteries to charge. After you wake, you’ll receive a detailed sleep summary, including a graph showing time spent in each sleep phase—REM, light, and deep sleep—along with a sleep score and information about your sleep environment. Learn more about the technology that powers Halo Rise at www.amazon.science.

The new Halo Rise will go on sale later this year and the device will retail for $139.99, you can find out more information at the link below.

