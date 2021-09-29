Amazon Devices and Services September 2021 event in full

If you are interested in learning more about all the new devices and services unveiled by Amazon yesterday during their September 2021 event will be pleased to know that Amazon has made the presentation available in its full glorious length via YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Amazon Devices & Services announced new products, features, and services on September 28th 2021 including the new home robot called Astro, Amazon Glow, Amazon Echo Show 15, Hey Disney and more.

Amazon Devices and Services Event – September 2021

“We’ve shown you a lot today. Products designed to reduce your environmental impact. A reimagined home hub. Devices that will bring families closer together. Products and services that help people on their health and wellness journeys. New security devices from Ring and Blink to make neighborhoods safer. And, of course, Astro. All the while, showing you that we can make AI simple enough for everybody, and move more and more computing to the edge.”

“The reason we do this is simple: because it matters to customers. And, because we believe that, when we’re at our best, our products can solve the hard problems behind the scenes, so customers can spend their time focusing on what matters most to them.”

Source : Amazon

