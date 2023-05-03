Alpine A110 Pikes Peak unveiled

Alpine has revealed that it will be taking on the Pikes Peak Hillclimb with a new car created especially for the event, the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, the car is the company’s most powerful A110 to date.

The new Alpine A110 will come with an impressive 493 horsepower, which is around 200 horsepower more than the Alpine A110R, as yet no actual performance figures for the car have been revealed.

Designed to cope with the subtleties of the 19.93 km race to the clouds, the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak is a true masterpiece of aerodynamics and engine design to meet the challenge of Pikes Peak. Thanks to a close and fruitful collaboration among the Alpine design office teams led by Raphaël Linari (design manager) and those of Signatech led by Lionel Chevalier (technical director) and François Letort (project manager), the car, the most extreme A110 to date, has been converted into a formidable racing machine.

Among the most impressive features are the intensely pronounced splitters and deflectors on the ends of the spoiler, not to mention the imposing rear wing to generate downforce in the 156 corners of the course. The radical work done on the Alpine A110R also appears via the side skirts and diffuser of this one-off model, while an inlet appears on the roof to force air into the engine, resulting in nearly 500 horsepower. Specific work has also been done to reduce the car’s weight to only 950 kilograms.

You can find out more details about the new Alpine A110 Pikes Peak over at Alpine at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing how well the car performs when it takes on Pikes Peak.

Source Alpine





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals