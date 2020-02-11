All of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones shown off on video

We just saw some leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and now all three handsets are shown in a leaked video.

The video below shows the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it appears to be an official promo video from Samsung.

The video is showing the handsets in three colors, pink, blue and grey, it is not clear as yet on how many different colors will be available at launch.

Samsung will be unveiling their three new flagship smartphones later today at their Samsung Unpacked press event.

The range will include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20+ Ultra, we are also expecting to see the Galaxy Z Flip and the event and also the Galaxy Buds+

Source DroidHolic, Engadget

