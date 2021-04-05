All-New Toyota GR 86 revealed

Toyota and Subaru have officially unveiled their all-new sports cars, the Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ, at a jointly held virtual event. The cars are essentially identical, but Toyota says both manufacturers worked to give the cars their own personalities. The all-new GR 86 will launch in Japan this fall.

Toyota says the GR 86 is designed for sports performance and to provide direct and satisfying driving performance. The car maintains its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout with a narrow cabin and broad, low center of gravity. The interior is new with various switches and a horizontally accented instrument panel designed to be optimally located for driving pleasure.

Toyota fits the interior with a seven-inch display. The big news comes under the hood as the old 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine has been replaced with a new 2.4-liter version. Toyota says the vehicle can reach 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, a gain of 1.4 seconds over the outgoing model. Toyota used lots of aluminum along with updated front seats and mufflers to reduce weight for the vehicle. The engine produces 235 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Pricing and availability outside of Japan are unannounced.

