Dell Alienware Area-51m laptop updated with AMD RDNA graphics, 10-core Intel i9 and more

Following on from the unveiling of its new Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop, Dell has also introduced an updated Alienware Area-51m laptop equipped with AMD RDNA graphics, 10-core Intel i9 CPU and improved cooling. Graphics options include a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and ends with the 8GB RTX 2080 Super with 12-phase voltage regulation, as well as 6GB 2060 and 8GB 2070 Super cards, 8GB AMD Radeon RX 5700M filling the space in between.

Features of the new Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop :

– Up to 4TB of storage in RAID 0 (2x 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs)

– Up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 2933MHz or 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz

– 17.3-inch 144Hz or 300Hz FHD displays or a UHD display with 500-nit brightness and 100% Adobe RGB color gamut

– Killer Ethernet and 802.11ax wireless

– Full keyboard with 1.7mm travel, per-key RGB LED lighting and N-key rollover

– SD and microSD card readers

The Alienware Area-51m laptop will be available in early June 2020 throughout the United States, although pricing and worldwide availability of not yet been confirmed by Dell. For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Dell website.

Source : Dell

