Algoriddim djay Pro AI for iOS updated with Neural Mix and more

Algoriddim has released a major update for its iOS app djay, which offers both a DJ application and artificial intelligence mixer for iOS devices. The app is available to download for free and can be upgraded to the professional version from $4.99 per month what a one-off payment of $39.99.

“djay transforms your iOS device into a full-featured DJ and music production system. Seamlessly integrated with your music library, djay allows you to mix your favorite songs and playlists. You can perform live, remix tracks, or enable Automix mode to let djay create a seamless mix for you automatically. Whether you are a professional DJ or a beginner who just loves to play with music, djay offers you the most intuitive yet powerful DJ experience on an iPad or iPhone.”

“Introducing djay Pro AI! Algoriddim brings you the biggest update to djay on iOS yet and transforms DJing forever with Neural Mix: a revolutionary technology to deconstruct and mix music based on cutting edge AI. Isolate vocals, drums, and instrumentals in real-time – for the first time ever!”

New features in the latest Algoriddim djay Pro AI app update :

– Neural Mix: isolate vocals, drums, instrumentals

– AI multi-track waveforms: see vocals, drums, instruments side by side

– UI refresh

– Enhanced Automix AI with Neural Mix transition

– New dark mode for waveforms in 2 Deck mode

– Sequence Recorder – now accessible in Classic Mode

– New full screen waveforms in 2 Deck mode and expanded screen in Video mode (simply toggle the library/mixer icon to show large HD waveforms and video)

– Enhanced Accessibility/VoiceOver integration for Neural Mix

– Enhanced support for Magic Keyboard

– Numerous new features, fixes, and improvements

** Neural Mix requires a Pro subscription and is free to all existing subscribers. For the best experience when using Neural Mix we recommend using an iOS device with an A12 Bionic chip or later. This includes iPhone XS or later, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), and iPad mini (5th generation or later). Neural Mix is also supported on iPhone 7 or later, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later), and iPod Touch (7th generation or later).

Source : iTunes Store : Mac Rumours

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals