Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm to cost €181,500

Alfa Romeo have reveled the European pricing for the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm, the GTA will cost €176,500 and the GTAm will cost €181,500.

These cars will come with a wide range of customization options including custom liveries, only 500 of these unique cars will be made.

The new Giulia GTA is inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965, the “Gran Turismo Allegerita” developed by Autodelta based on the Giulia Sprint GT that racked up sporting successes worldwide. Based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio, it is fitted with a more powerful version of the Alfa Romeo 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo engine with 540hp. With its extensive use of ultra-light materials, it benefits from a weight reduction of 100kg compared to the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio, achieving a best-in-class weight/power ratio of 2.82kg/hp. Its appearance, inside and out, expresses the concept of the historic car, while reflecting the DNA of the brand with its technical excellence combined with driving pleasure.

You can find out more information about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm cars over at their website at the link below.

Source Alfa Romeo

