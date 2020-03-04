Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA comes with 540 horsepower

Alfa Romeo already has a high performance version of the Giulia in the form of the Quadrifoglio and now they are launching an even more powerful version, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is powered by the same 2.9 litre V6 Bi turbo engine although this one comes with 540 horsepower, the Quadrifoglio has 505 horsepower.

Available in two versions, the Giulia GTA with four seats and the Giulia GTAm with two race seats, roll-bar and six-point harness, they will both feature the 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine producing 540hp along with a raft of weight saving solutions to remain true to the ethos of the original 1965 model.

On the Giulia GTA, the Alfa Romeo engineers have worked to improve the aerodynamics and handling but above all to reduce the weight. The active aerodynamics were specifically studied to increase the downforce. These solutions contain technical know-how that comes directly from Formula 1, thanks to the synergy with Sauber Engineering and the use of the Sauber Aerokit. The same task is assigned to the side skirts, the specific rear spoiler and the active front splitter.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA will be limited to just 500 cars and you can find out more details about it over at Alfa Romeo at the link below.

Source Alfa Romeo

