Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario limited editions unveiled

Alfa Romeo is celebrating 100 years of Quadrofoglio with two new special edition models, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario limited editions and each car get a range of upgrades over the standard models.

Both cars are powered by a 2.9 litre Bi-Turbo V6 engine that produces 520 horsepower and they also come with a limited-slip differential, they also come with a range of distinctive features including gold brake calipers, gold stitching and 3D-effect carbon fibre trim, and more.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario editions are the result of one-hundred years of racing and production vehicle development. The 2.9-litre Bi-Turbo V6 engine in both cars has been enhanced to produce 520hp and this extra power is combined with a mechanical self-locking differential. With specific tuning derived from the development of the Giulia GTA, this important new addition improves the car’s behaviour and traction, optimising torque transfer, while increasing stability, agility and cornering speeds.

Best in class driving dynamics, resulting from the use of ultra-light materials such as aluminium for the engine and carbon-fibre for the driveshaft, bonnet, spoiler and side skirts. On the Giulia, active aerodynamics remains with the carbon front splitter: when activated it controls the quality of airflow passing under the vehicle, increasing stability and performance. The standard Akrapovič exhaust system results in an unmistakable soundtrack for both cars.

You can find out more details about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario limited editions over at Alfa Romeo at the link below.

Source Alfa Romeo





