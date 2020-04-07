Aleman pocket knife by Origin Handcrafted from $93

Origin Handcrafted has created a new pocket knife in the form of the Aleman. Offering a minimalist pocket tool designed for lifetime use. The fixed blade pocket knife has been designed for a variety of cutting tasks providing unmatched strength when compared to a folding pocket knife. Early bird pledges are available from roughly $93, £76 or C$130 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during June 2020.

“As seasoned creators of a variety of hand crafted knives, we have found ourselves more and more drawn to the clean utilitarian aesthetic of the Japanese Kiridashi. The simple yet pragmatic knife is traditionally used in Japan for carving, grafting or general daily tasks. We’ve found the compact fixed blade of the kiridashi lends itself as an ideal style for everyday use, taking on a variety cutting tasks with a surefooted strength that is unmatched by a folding knife. “

Features of the Aleman pocket knife by Origin Handcrafted include :

– Carbon Steel – The Aleman is crafted using 1095 high carbon steel, a blade steel known for taking a durable, keen edge. It is a shallow hardening steel, allowing using to harden the edge while keeping the handle “softer” and more durable. We harden the edge to ~61RC.

– Bottle Opener – A simple bottle opener at the base of the handle protrudes out of the sheath, allowing for the quick, safe, and easy opening of your beverage. This takes the Aleman into the realm of “multitool” and adds a little bit of extra utility to the knife.

– Sheath – Each sheath is handcrafted from high quality leather. The low profile sleeve fits comfortably in your pocket while holding the Aleman firmly in place.

– Lifetime Sharpening – We offer free lifetime sharpening on all of our blades, including the Aleman. Just pay for shipping and we’ll handle the rest.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals