Hubble aluminum AirPods Max stand (final hours)

Apple AirPods Max headphone users looking for a convenient way to keep their headphones out of harms way and also conveniently ready to use may be interested in a new aluminium AirPods Max stand launched via Kickstarter this month and now coming to the end of its campaign.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AirPods Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the AirPods Max stand project review the promotional video below.

“We are a start up company with a team of youngsters who are passionate and creative. This is our first Kickstarter campaign, we love it here, so that we have a chance to bring the innovative gadgets to you guys. It is the pefect stage for us to share with. We could learn from you and get the real feedbacks. We design products that help you simplfy your live life. We need your support and back up, so that we can keep making new stuff.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the stand, jump over to the official AirPods Max crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

