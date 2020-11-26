Cleantech medical grade air purifier is more powerful and efficient

A new medical grade air purifier is now available via Kickstarter at a 70% discount and offering three times more power and efficiency than other air purifiers on the market say it’s creators at Cleantech. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $169 or £127, offering a considerable discount of approximately 70% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the Cleantech Air Purifier Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Cleantech Air Purifier project play the promotional video below.

“We started Clean-tech on a mission to protect the people and spaces we love, so we can all get back to life. We partnered with global pioneers in science, research, engineering, and manufacturing to bring this technology to life.”

“Clean-tech uses an ultra powerful and high efficiency 254 nm UVC wavelength bulb that provides the right intensity, dose and duration that’s needed to inactivate and destroy the outer proteins of microorganisms. Filters that collect or trap particles and dust rather than destroying them. Airborne particles are much smaller than droplets and can linger in the air for longer. Air currents can also carry them longer distances. “

HEPA and UVC light technology has been a trusted technology for air purification from hospitals to airports for decades. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Cleantech Air Purifier crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

