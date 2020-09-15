Filtron advanced air purifier from $74 uses cold catalyst filters and carbon

Filtron uses changeable anti-allergen filters creating a three-layer composite filter, initial anti-bacterial cloth, high efficiency HEPA, activated carbon cotton layer and cold catalyst filters and is able to clean the air up to 40 square meters. Filtron provides 360° filtration and purification of air from bacteria, pollen, heavy metals and purifies the air up to 98.5%.

Early bird pledges are available from $74 offering a massive 45% discount off the recommended retail price. If goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021.

“Filtron is here to help you live a healthier life, enjoying fresh air and recharging with full energy. Our designers have spared no effort to make it comfortable to use along with a simple and elegant design. Being comfortable in sizes, Filtron has touch control and Intelligent switch not to spend a lot of time to set it up.”

“The black color and round shape of the air purifier match any interior, so FiltrOn does not stand out as an extraneous detail. Being comfortable in sizes, Filtron has touch control and Intelligent switch not to spend a lot of time to set it up. Thanks to its unique design and portable technology, Filtron fits perfectly into any place, be it home, office or in the car. Filtron not only refreshes and cleans your home, but also looks like a beautiful interior element.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals