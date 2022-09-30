AxiomTek IMB540 ATX LGA1700 AIoT motherboard

AxiomTek has introduced a new AIoT motherboard to its range of hardware this week supporting Windows 10 and Linux operating systems as well as onboard Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) to provide users with hardware-based data protection. The motherboard features four SATA 3.0 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 and additional storage is available via an M.2 Key M 2280 slot with PCIe x4 signal for NVMe SSD.

Together with four USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1, and five USB 2.0 ports. The board is further equipped with four RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, 8-channel programmable digital I/O, one HD Codec audio, one SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard and mouse.

“The IMB540 drives excellent AI computing performance and serves with sufficient I/O, high-speed interfaces, the capability of multi-display connection and flexible expansion slots that achieves adequate AI application in practice, such as medical imaging, video surveillance, computer vision, data analysis and so on,” said Kasper Tsai, the product manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “Moreover, we have the capability to assist with any customer’s industrial integration requirements and achieve fast time to market.”

LGA1700 socket 12th gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Pentium or Celeron processor (Alder Lake-S)

Four 288-pin DDR4-3200 ECC/non-ECC un-buffered Long-DIMM, up to 128 GB

DisplayPort++, VGA, DVI-D and HDMI with quad view supported

Dual PCIe 4.0 x16 for GPU acceleration cards

One 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel Ethernet Controller I225-LM) with TSN feature, Intel AMT with vPro

One M.2 Key M 2280 for NVMe SSD

One PCIe Mini slot for wireless connection

Four USB 3.2 Gen2 and four USB 3.2 Gen1

TPM 2.0 supported (optional)

AIoT motherboard

“Axiomtek—a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is glad to introduce the IMB540, a superior industrial ATX motherboard featuring the LGA1700 socket for the 12th generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors (code name: Alder Lake-S). In addition to providing high computing performance, the IMB540 ATX motherboard features quad displays and dual GPU expansion, delivering intelligent workload optimization and highly scalable graphics for next-gen edge AIoT applications.”

“The Axiomtek’s IMB540 is built with Intel R680E chipset and features ranging CPU options with the 12th generation Intel Core, Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron processors. In addition to this, it is equipped with four DDR4-3200 ECC/non-ECC unbuffered Long-DIMM slots with a total capacity of 128 GB. This motherboard has a total of five PCIe slots – two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and three PCIe x4 slots – for GPU, AI acceleration, frame grabber, NIC, and motion control card configurations. The networking interfaces consist of a 2.5 GbE LAN port with time-sensitive networking (TSN), a GbE LAN port, as well as a PCIe Mini Card slot with SIM slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/LTE connectivity. Featuring Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the IMB540 supports up to four independent displays via HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, and DisplayPort++.”

Source : AxiomTek : TPU



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals