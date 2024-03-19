Maingear Pro AI Workstations for large language model AI training from $28,000

MAINGEAR, in collaboration with Phison, has launched the MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations featuring aiDAPTIV+ technology, aimed at making Large Language Model (LLM) development and training more affordable for small and medium-sized businesses. These workstations are designed to provide supercomputer-level LLM training capabilities within a standard desktop PC footprint, reducing the cost and hardware requirements traditionally associated with AI training. The workstations are powered by Intel Xeon W7-3455 CPUs and can be configured with up to 1 TB of DDR5 memory and up to 4x RTX 5000 Ada or 4x RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. They also feature Phison aiDAPTIV+ caching SSDs and software to enhance GPU VRAM expansion.

Three preconfigured systems are available:

1. PRO AI: SHODAN 64 ($28,000)

– 2x NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada GPUs

– 512 GB RAM

– 2 TB NVMe SSD + 16 TB HDD

2. PRO AI: SHODAN 96 ($37,000)

– 2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs

– 512 GB RAM

– 2 TB NVMe SSD + 16 TB HDD

3. PRO AI: SHODAN 192 ($60,000)

– 4x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs

– 512 GB RAM

– 2 TB NVMe SSD + 16 TB HDD

AI training PCs

At the heart of these workstations is the aiDAPTIV+ technology, which uses advanced caching SSDs to speed up AI model execution. This means you can expect faster processing times, which is crucial when you’re working on AI development. The workstations are equipped with Intel Xeon W7-3455 CPUs, providing the raw power needed for the most intensive tasks you might encounter.

When it comes to memory, you won't be left wanting. These workstations can be configured with up to 1 TB of DDR5 memory, allowing you to handle large datasets with ease. And for graphics, they come with RTX 5000 Ada and RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. While these GPUs are great for rendering visuals, they're also optimized for AI training, so you can develop sophisticated models without a hitch.

MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations

Storage is another area where these workstations shine. They feature Phison aiDAPTIV+ caching SSDs that work to extend GPU VRAM, as well as NVMe SSD and HDD options. This combination gives you the perfect balance of speed and storage capacity. Plus, you can choose between a full tower and a 4U rackmount chassis, so no matter your workspace or requirements, there’s a configuration that will fit.

Data privacy is a top concern in AI development, and the MAINGEAR PRO AI series addresses this by enabling edge training. This means your sensitive data stays in your control, right where it should be. The systems are also built with the future in mind, allowing for easy upgrades with standard components.

These workstations are designed to be both compact and quiet, which is ideal if you’re working in a small office where noise is an issue. MAINGEAR offers three preconfigured systems, with prices ranging from $28,000 to $60,000. Each comes with different GPU and storage options to suit your specific needs. And to ensure you’re making a sound investment, each system comes with a 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty.

The MAINGEAR PRO AI workstations with aiDAPTIV+ technology are here to support your AI development and training endeavors. They offer a combination of processing power, memory, and graphics capabilities, all while keeping your data private and allowing for future upgrades. Whether you’re part of a small business, an academic institution, or somewhere in between, these workstations are designed to meet your AI development needs without breaking the bank.



