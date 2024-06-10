Enterprise AI Storage solutions and AI Data Cycle Framework

Western Digital has introduced a groundbreaking suite of AI storage solutions aimed at revolutionizing the way enterprises handle AI workloads. The company has launched a six-stage AI Data Cycle framework to help customers optimize their storage infrastructures, thereby maximizing AI investments, improving efficiency, and reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). This new framework is designed to support the computational loads and speeds required for large, sophisticated AI models while managing immense volumes of data.

AI Storage Solutions: A Critical Enabler for AI Innovation

As AI technologies become more advanced, the need for robust data storage systems has never been more critical. AI models operate in a continuous loop of data consumption and generation, processing various data types such as text, images, audio, and video. Western Digital’s new AI Data Cycle framework is designed to meet these demands by aligning its Flash and HDD product and technology roadmaps to the storage requirements of each critical stage of the cycle.

New Product Launches

Western Digital has introduced several new products to support its AI Data Cycle framework:

Ultrastar DC SN861 SSD: This is Western Digital’s first enterprise-class PCIe Gen 5.0 solution. It offers industry-leading random read performance and best-in-class power efficiency for AI workloads. With capacities up to 16 TB, it delivers up to 3x random read performance increase versus the previous generation, making it ideal for large language model (LLM) training, inferencing, and AI service deployment.

This is Western Digital’s first enterprise-class PCIe Gen 5.0 solution. It offers industry-leading random read performance and best-in-class power efficiency for AI workloads. With capacities up to 16 TB, it delivers up to 3x random read performance increase versus the previous generation, making it ideal for large language model (LLM) training, inferencing, and AI service deployment. Ultrastar DC SN655 SSD: Designed for storage-intensive applications, this SSD range now includes options for the U.3 SSD with capacities reaching up to 64 TB. These drives are perfect for AI data preparation and faster, larger data lakes.

Designed for storage-intensive applications, this SSD range now includes options for the U.3 SSD with capacities reaching up to 64 TB. These drives are perfect for AI data preparation and faster, larger data lakes. Ultrastar DC HC690 HDD: This 32 TB ePMR enterprise-class HDD is designed for massive data storage in hyperscale cloud and enterprise data centers. It offers unbeaten capacity with seamless qualification and integration for rapid deployment, making it a vital component in AI workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The Ultrastar DC SN861 E1.S is currently sampling, with the U.2 version expected to begin sampling this month and volume shipments slated for CQ3’24. More details on E1.S and E3.S form factors will be released later this year. The new DC SN655 variants are also now sampling, with volume shipments expected to begin later this year. The Ultrastar DC HC690 high-capacity UltraSMR HDD is currently being sampled by select customers, with more details to be available later this summer.

Western Digital’s new AI storage solutions are set to play a crucial role in the evolving landscape of AI technologies. By offering higher capacities and tailored solutions to support the extreme performance and endurance of next-generation AI workloads, Western Digital is helping customers unlock the transformative capabilities of AI.

Guide to Enterprise AI Storage Solutions and AI Data Cycle Framework

Enterprise AI Storage Solutions

Enterprise AI storage solutions are designed to handle the vast amounts of data required for AI applications. These solutions ensure data is efficiently stored, retrieved, and managed to support AI workloads, which often involve high-performance computing, large datasets, and real-time processing. Here’s a quick overview of the key components and considerations:

Storage Types On-Premises Storage: Traditional storage systems housed within an organization’s data center. Examples include SAN (Storage Area Networks) and NAS (Network Attached Storage).

Traditional storage systems housed within an organization’s data center. Examples include SAN (Storage Area Networks) and NAS (Network Attached Storage). Cloud Storage: Storage solutions provided by cloud service providers such as AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blob Storage. These offer scalability and flexibility.

Storage solutions provided by cloud service providers such as AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blob Storage. These offer scalability and flexibility. Hybrid Storage: Combines on-premises and cloud storage, providing a balance between control and scalability. Key Features Scalability: Ability to expand storage capacity as data volumes grow.

Ability to expand storage capacity as data volumes grow. Performance: High-speed data access and throughput to support AI training and inference tasks.

High-speed data access and throughput to support AI training and inference tasks. Durability and Availability: Ensuring data is protected from loss and available when needed.

Ensuring data is protected from loss and available when needed. Data Management: Efficient organization, retrieval, and backup of data. Technologies and Solutions NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express): High-speed storage technology that enhances performance for AI workloads.

High-speed storage technology that enhances performance for AI workloads. Object Storage: Ideal for storing large volumes of unstructured data, such as images and videos, which are common in AI applications.

Ideal for storing large volumes of unstructured data, such as images and videos, which are common in AI applications. Distributed File Systems: Solutions like Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) or Lustre that manage large datasets across multiple servers. Providers and Tools EMC Isilon: Scalable NAS solution optimized for big data and AI workloads.

Scalable NAS solution optimized for big data and AI workloads. Google Cloud Filestore: Managed file storage service that integrates with Google Cloud AI tools.

Managed file storage service that integrates with Google Cloud AI tools. NetApp ONTAP AI: Integrated solution combining storage and compute for AI workloads.

AI Data Cycle Framework

The AI Data Cycle Framework outlines the process of managing data throughout its lifecycle in an AI context. This framework ensures data is effectively collected, processed, stored, analyzed, and utilized to support AI-driven insights and decisions. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Data Collection Sources: Identify and aggregate data from various sources, including sensors, databases, social media, and third-party providers.

Identify and aggregate data from various sources, including sensors, databases, social media, and third-party providers. Tools: Use APIs, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) tools, and data ingestion services to gather data. Data Storage Initial Storage: Store raw data in a scalable and secure environment, typically using cloud storage solutions or data lakes.

Store raw data in a scalable and secure environment, typically using cloud storage solutions or data lakes. Organization: Classify and index data for easy retrieval and management. Data Processing Cleaning: Remove duplicates, correct errors, and handle missing values to ensure data quality.

Remove duplicates, correct errors, and handle missing values to ensure data quality. Transformation: Convert data into a suitable format for analysis, which may involve normalization, encoding, or aggregation.

Convert data into a suitable format for analysis, which may involve normalization, encoding, or aggregation. Enrichment: Enhance data with additional information, such as metadata or derived attributes. Data Analysis Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA): Perform initial analysis to understand data characteristics and identify patterns.

Perform initial analysis to understand data characteristics and identify patterns. Model Training: Use machine learning algorithms to train models on the prepared data.

Use machine learning algorithms to train models on the prepared data. Validation: Test and validate models to ensure they perform accurately on unseen data. Data Utilization Deployment: Deploy trained models into production environments where they can generate predictions and insights.

Deploy trained models into production environments where they can generate predictions and insights. Monitoring: Continuously monitor model performance and data integrity, updating models as needed. Data Archival and Retention Long-term Storage: Archive data that is no longer actively used but needs to be retained for compliance or historical analysis.

Archive data that is no longer actively used but needs to be retained for compliance or historical analysis. Retention Policies: Define and enforce data retention policies to manage data lifecycle and regulatory requirements. Data Governance Compliance: Ensure data handling complies with relevant regulations and standards, such as GDPR or HIPAA.

Ensure data handling complies with relevant regulations and standards, such as GDPR or HIPAA. Security: Implement measures to protect data from unauthorized access and breaches.

Effective enterprise AI storage solutions and a robust AI data cycle framework are essential for leveraging AI in a business context. They ensure that data is efficiently managed and utilized, supporting the complex requirements of AI workloads while maintaining data integrity, security, and compliance.



