New ASUS Servers and Data Storage for HPC and AI unveiled at Computex 2024

ASUS has showcased its comprehensive solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and diverse enterprise needs at Computex 2024. The company demonstrated its expertise in servers, storage, and data center architecture, supporting Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA technologies. ASUS’s offerings are meticulously designed to elevate performance, reliability, and scalability, making them ideal for research institutions, financial firms, and manufacturing facilities.

Key Takeaways ASUS’s new servers, RS700-E12 and RS720-E12, are powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors.

Enhanced out-of-band management and security with ASMB12-iKVM.

ASUS AI Foundry Services streamline HPC and AI operations.

Partnership with WEKA.IO for software-defined storage solutions.

VS320D series SAN storage solution for high-speed data transmission and robust security.

High-Performance Computing Solutions

High-performance computing (HPC) solutions are essential for handling data-intensive workloads in various industries. ASUS’s latest servers, the RS700-E12 and RS720-E12 series, are powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors. These servers are designed to address the challenges of higher performance and increased power consumption. The modular design ensures efficient motherboard layout and serviceability, while the ASMB12-iKVM enhances out-of-band management and security, providing administrators with robust tools for remote monitoring and control.

Next-Gen ASUS Solutions Driving HPC and AI Evolution

ASUS excels in developing efficient software platforms like ASUS AI Foundry Services, which have been deployed in diverse HPC projects. These services include a web portal, scheduler, resource allocations, software implementation, and service operations, all bundled into one cohesive package. The partnership with WEKA.IO introduces software-defined storage, ensuring lightning-fast storage for AI training and inference. This collaboration highlights ASUS’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with reliable performance, catering to the evolving demands of AI and machine learning applications.

Empowering Data Storage for the Era of HPC and AI

ASUS’s latest innovation, the VS320D series SAN storage solution, is designed to cater to diverse workloads. The series includes the VS320-RS12 and VS320D-RS26 models, equipped with dual controllers and an intuitive software interface. The VS320D series ensures exceptional availability for critical applications like databases, virtualization, and media editing. It also delivers high-speed data transmission via iSCSI and Fiber Channel, with stringent security protocols to safeguard sensitive information. These features make the VS320D series an ideal choice for organizations looking to optimize their data storage infrastructure while maintaining high performance and reliability.

Pricing and Availability

ASUS’s new servers, RS700-E12 and RS720-E12, along with the VS320D series SAN storage solutions, are available now. Pricing varies based on configuration and specific enterprise needs. For detailed pricing and availability, interested parties should contact ASUS directly or visit its official website. By offering flexible configurations and competitive pricing, ASUS ensures that its products can meet the diverse requirements of different industries and applications.

For readers interested in further enhancing their data infrastructure, ASUS also offers a range of liquid and air-cooling solutions, proprietary software platforms, and comprehensive backup strategies. These additional offerings ensure that organizations can maintain optimal performance and security across their entire data ecosystem. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, ASUS continues to drive advancements in HPC and AI, helping enterprises achieve their technological and operational goals. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of ASUS products :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals