ASUS BIOS update adds support for up to 192 GB DDR5 memory

ASUS has this week announced that they have released a new BIOS update for its 700 or 600 series Intel motherboard from the ROG Maximus, ROG Strix, ProArt, TUF Gaming or Prime ranges adding support for up to 192 GB of DDR5 memory and support for the new Corsair Vengeance DDR5 48 GB (2 x 24 GB) 7000 MT/s modules.

“When builders acquire a 700 or 600 series Intel motherboard from the ROG Maximus, ROG Strix, ProArt, TUF Gaming or Prime lineups, they often have a choice to make: grab an option with support for budget-friendly last-gen DDR4 memory, or future-proof their purchase with a DDR5 model. As the market for DDR5 RAM has matured, it has become difficult for enthusiasts to ignore the performance potential of next-generation memory. With this latest BIOS update, ASUS motherboards with DDR5 support are formidable options. The entire selection of ASUS 700 and 600 series motherboards now supports the latest 24 and 48 GB DDR5 memory modules.”

“ASUS has rigorously tested upcoming 2 x 24 GB memory kits made by Corsair to confirm that the full motherboard lineup can support up to 48 GB of DDR5 RAM at 7000 MT/s. Whether users prefer a cutting-edge Z790 motherboard ready for supreme overclocking or a feature-rich yet wallet-friendly B760 option, they will be able to pair it with a DDR5 memory kit that offers an unbeatable blend of capacity and raw speed.”

“Video editors, architects, product designers, 3D modelers, Twitch streamers, engineers, data scientists and many others all routinely fire up memory-sensitive workloads. These professionals and creators – not to mention all who heavily multitask on a daily basis – have eagerly watched the developing DDR5 market. The next generation of memory kits offer better scaling for today’s high-core-count CPUs, a massive increase in bandwidth and welcome efficiency improvements, all without significantly affecting overall system latency.”

To download the ASUS BIOS update for your model of motherboard jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below.

