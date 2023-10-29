Stability AI to participate in UK Government’s AI Safety Summit

Stability AI, a pioneering generative AI firm based in the UK, has announced its participation in the upcoming AI Safety Summit. Hosted by the UK Government at Bletchley Park, the summit is a global platform that brings together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups, and research experts. The aim is to discuss the potential risks of AI and how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action.

Representing Stability AI at the summit will be Emad Mostaque, CEO, and Ben Brooks, Head of Public Policy. Mostaque has been vocal about the potential of AI and the necessity for safety measures. He has emphasized the role of open technology in driving innovation and economic growth, while also highlighting the need for a shared vision and understanding of the risks associated with AI.

AI Safety Summit 2023

Stability AI is renowned for its work in developing a range of generative AI models across various domains, including image, language, audio, and video. Its flagship model, Stable Diffusion, powers up to 80% of AI-generated imagery. The company’s open-source language models have been downloaded over six million times, whilst their audio model, Stable Audio, was listed on the TIME Best Inventions of 2023.

In a move that promotes transparency and competition in AI, Stability AI shares these models openly, albeit with appropriate safeguards. This open sharing of models is seen as a significant step towards ensuring that the benefits of AI are accessible to a wider range of users, while also promoting a culture of innovation and competition within the AI landscape.

Stability AI’s commitment to AI safety extends beyond its participation in the AI Safety Summit. The company has joined the White House Voluntary AI Commitments and participated in the first large-scale public evaluation of AI models announced by the White House. This commitment to the safe development and deployment of open models is a testament to Stability AI’s dedication to ensuring that AI technology is developed and used responsibly.

The AI Safety Summit 2023 is expected to be a significant event in the global AI calendar. With the participation of leading AI companies like Stability AI, the summit aims to foster a shared understanding of AI risks and develop strategies for mitigating these risks through internationally coordinated action.

Stability AI’s participation in the AI Safety Summit underscores the company’s commitment to AI safety and transparency. By sharing its models openly and promoting safety measures, Stability AI is not only driving innovation and economic growth but also ensuring that AI technology is developed and used responsibly. The AI Safety Summit provides a crucial platform for international governments, AI companies, civil society groups, and research experts to come together and discuss the future of AI safety, with Stability AI playing a key role in these discussions.



