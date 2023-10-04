Stability AI celebrates its first anniversary

Wow in just 12 months stability AI has taken the world of artificial intelligence (AI) by storm creating a number of amazing products from AI image generators in the form of Stable Diffusion and its latest version SDXL. To StableCode, StableLM and more. Stability AI the leading independent, open, multimodal generative AI company, recently celebrated its first anniversary, marking a year of significant growth and achievements in AI technology development. Over the past year, the company has expanded its team fourfold, launched over 20 new products, and has been recognized as one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies.

One of the company’s most notable achievements was the co-release of Stable Diffusion with researchers from LMU Munich and Runway ML. Launched on August 22, 2022, Stable Diffusion marked a significant development in text-to-image AI models. The model gained over 10 million users globally within two months of its launch and has since been open sourced in three additional versions. The latest version, SDXL 1.0, can generate four HD images in less than three seconds and has been used to generate nearly 13 billion images.

Stability AI’s mission is to activate humanity’s potential through open access foundation models. This mission is reflected in the company’s commitment to allowing developers to freely use and build upon their code. In line with this mission, the company has released over a dozen more open access foundation models, including StableCode, a large language model for code generation.

The company’s technology has also found applications beyond the tech industry. Stability AI’s technology has been applied in medical research to recreate brain activity, a development reported in Scientific American. This demonstrates the potential of AI technology in advancing scientific research and contributing to the medical field.

Stability AI has also formed strategic partnerships in the AI industry, including with Amazon Web Services, and has secured major enterprise customers like HubSpot and Jasper. In March, the company made its first acquisition, purchasing Init ML, creators of the Clipdrop application. These partnerships and acquisitions demonstrate the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and influence in the AI industry.

Recognizing the importance of AI oversight, Stability AI has been proactive in advocating for it and has engaged with governments to ensure the security of artificial intelligence. This shows the company’s commitment to ethical AI development and its willingness to cooperate with regulatory bodies to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI technology.

The company’s team has grown from 50 to nearly 200 employees worldwide, with senior personnel based in multiple countries. This growth reflects the company’s global presence and its commitment to attracting top talent in the AI field.

Community engagement is another area where Stability AI has made significant strides. The company has built a community of nearly 270,000 AI artists, developers, and enthusiasts on Stable Diffusion’s Discord channel. The company also collaborated with music legend Peter Gabriel in a competition that engaged 200 community members. These initiatives demonstrate the company’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaged AI community.

Stability AI’s first year has been marked by significant growth and achievements in AI technology development. From the release of innovative products to strategic partnerships and acquisitions, the company has demonstrated its commitment to advancing AI technology and fostering an open and engaged AI community. As the company moves into its second year, it is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

