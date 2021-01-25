Firefly dual-lens AI camera module now available from $89

Firefly as recently launched their new dual-lens AI camera module and is available with either the Rockchip RV1109 or RV1126 processor in the CAM-C1109S2U and CAM-C1126S2U cameras respectively. Priced at under $89 and $95 respectively. The low-consumption AI vision processor RV1109, with 14nm lithography process and dual-core 32-bit ARM Cortex-A7 architecture, integrates NEON and FPU. Offering developers frequencies of up to 1.5GHz, as well as supporting FastBoot, TrustZone technology and multiple crypto engines.

“WDR Dual-Lens Camera Module, equipped with high-performance AI intelligent vision processor, has powerful AI computing performance, supports various AI frameworks and human detection with high recognition accuracy. It is suitable for face recognition, gate access control, gesture recognition, expression recognition, face attribute analysis, etc. Abundant resources facilitate secondary development and help the project to be implemented quickly.”

“Built-in neural network processor NPU with computing power up to 1.2 Tops realizes that the power consumption of AI computing is less than 10% of the power required by the GPU. With tools and supporting AI algorithms provided, it supports direct conversion and deployment of Tensorflow, PyTorch, Caffe, MxNet, DarkNet, ONNX, etc.”

“With built-in 3F-HDR ISP, multi-level noise reduction, 3F-HDR, and other technologies, it is equipped with dual-lens 2M (RGB+IR) WDR camera; it not only meets the scenes of strong light, backlight and darkness, but also realizes human detection and anti-spoofing functions of face recognition.”

