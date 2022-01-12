Affordable Cetus2 multi-material and color 3D printer priced from $249

Cetus2 is a new 3D printer featuring unique color mixing technology that can be used for both multi color and multi material filament 3D printing taking your creativity to the next level. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $230,000 thanks to over 520 backers with still 23 days remaining the unique 3D printer features a quick switch dual extrusion system and requires no nozzle alignment.

The Cetus2 3D printer is also fully automatic levelling and calibrating its Z-level automatically for you. The printer is shipped with dedicated software and native Gcode support as well as connectivity via Wi-Fi and a handy touchscreen control system to tweak settings, low designs and more.

Cetus2 multi material 3D printer

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $249 or £183 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing Cetus2: Revolutionary On-the-Fly Switching (OTFS) with a brand-new extruder design for Multi-Color & Multi-Material printing. Colorful, Fast, Smart, Time Saving & Material Saving. Cetus2 is able to seamlessly switch between 2 materials and colors on the fly. No need to stop or print purge tower, this revolutionary printer is capable of fast material switching during printing. Cetus2 elevates and expands what you can do with 3D printing for a whole new experience, resulting in an astounding performance that is the future of 3D printing.”

If the Cetus2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Cetus2 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Unlike most conventional 3D printers, Cetus2 employs advanced dual extrusion technology and a unique nozzle design which enables seamless switching between two materials and colors on the fly. Cetus2 is capable of fast material switching while the print process is underway, opening up a new world of creative 3D printing. Alternated extrusion of black and white. Applied with and without retraction, to switch between color transition and clear color boundary.”

“No need for nozzle alignment, this unique single nozzle design saves you time and lets you start 3D printing with ease. With no need to stop or print purge tower, printing time is optimized by eliminating the complicated and lengthy procedure of swapping out one filament for another. With advanced technology and intuitive operation, Cetus2 ushers in an unprecedented era for 3D printing enthusiasts like you! Cetu2 Multi-color Printing. NO PURGE TOWER USED in the process. Purgings are hidden in the infills by the “Shadow Purge” function. Full-length uncut footage, no modification on the video, see to believe.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Cetus2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

