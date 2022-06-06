Optimus transforming modular 3D printer and laser cutter

Makers, designers and enthusiasts looking for a modular transforming 3D printer and laser cutter may be interested in the new Optimus featuring a smart modular design and three useful functions in the form of a 3D printer, CNC cutter and laser engraver. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1057 or £783 (depending on current exchange rates).

Modular 3D printer

“With the Optimus we have put the three top tools requested by makers (3D printer, Laser cutter and CNC mill) into one machine and made it affordable enough for individuals. All without compromising the performance or quality of any of the tools. We wanted to make a machine that could help you make your own products, going from an idea, to a prototype and to a final product. We wanted the machine to be capable of modifying your personal items, like engraving your own name on a bag. But most of all we wanted a machine that could build things you can not find in stores, like this inductive chess game, which are fully made with the Optimus.”

If the Optimus crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Optimus modular 3D printer and laser cutter project review the promotional video below.

“The Optimus a very affordable and capable desktop fabrication machine that gives you a lot of bang for the buck. Here is a comparison table of tools on the market with similar performance. We have built and carefully tested 20 machines and we have already started production of 50 units that will be ready to ship to the first backers in sep. , after the campaign is over. Below you can see some pictures and a video from the production.”

“With the 50cm long sliders the printing volume is 24cm in diameter and 30cm in height. Large enough to satisfy most of your 3D printing needs. The assembly of the delta is simple and contains just a few easy steps and can be put together in less than 10 min. Below Simon does a live demonstration of this process. For the Optimus we have made sure you will not have problems with a blocked hotend. We have installed a CNC machined aluminum heat sink in combination with cooling fans to effectively transport heat away from places we do not want it.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular 3D printer and laser cutter, jump over to the official Optimus crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals