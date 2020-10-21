Rubanmaster SLA 3D Printer, laser engraver and CNC cutter from $349



Makers searching for a versatile desktop 3D printer that can also, laser engraved and even CNC cut certain materials, may be interested in the Rubanmaster recently launched via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges are now available for the project from $349 or £269, offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the Rubanmaster Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Rubanmaster project review the promotional video below.

“Rubanmaster is highly versatile. You can choose virtually any material for your artistic creations such as paper, wood, leather, fabric, cardboard, fruit, non-transparent acrylic, and even cylindrical shaped objects. There is nothing that can limit your creativity.”

“Rubanmaster’s 2.5W laser power makes it 3x faster and more powerful than any other portable engraver. It makes engraving on harder surfaces a breeze! Its 0.005mm precision enables you to engrave on any surface with a perfect finish and fine details.”

The Rubanmaster SLA 3D Printer, laser engraver and CNC cutter offers makers a desktop, versatility solution to help create your designs. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Rubanmaster crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

