AEQUOREA diver watch inspired by jellyfish

AEQUOREA is an automatic diver watch inspired by jellyfish which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal. The bezel illustrates the silhouette of a jellyfish and only rotates one way and the dial has been specifically designed to create a multilayered structure, featuring an upper and lower dial. The Aequorea diver watch is powered by the Seiko NH35A movement offering both an affordable yet reliable divers watch.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $245 or £176 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AEQUOREA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the AEQUOREA divers watch project view the promotional video below.

“UW- UNDER WATER, the blue sea, a magnificent gift bestowed by heaven. The mysterious sea and marine life motivate us to design. I hope our design could bring you the same feeling we have – a sense of tranquility, a place to breath in the crazy messy reality, a 24/7 sanctuary on the wrist practical function.”

“The Aequorea is inspired by Jellyfish, an awe-inspiring and intriguing creature. It epitomizes the definition of “Life Fighter “, built as the perfect tool for every situation all year round.ou could spot the shape of jellyfish over the entire watch including the luminous crown, the three-dimensional texture of the dial, the bezel shape, and the unique curved case back.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the divers watch, jump over to the official AEQUOREA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals