The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo hand-drawn, point-and-click adventure game

The indie game design team at Meridiem Games has released a new trailer this week providing a first glimpse at its new innovative point-and-click adventure game that will be launching on PC and games consoles sometime next year during 2023. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the colourful 2D cartoon world.

Featuring hand drawn 2D animations which combine point-and-click Adventure game play together with “hilarious puzzles” and Nacho Rodiguez is creating a “gameplay experience unlike anything players have experienced before“.

“Players must guide the protagonist Mr. Coo, who is trapped in a surreal nonsensical world where quirky characters and crazy situations are hidden around every corner. Fans who would like to experience some of the innovative gameplay The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo will offer when it’s released can download an early PC demo from Steam here as well as add the game to their wishlist for PC and on PlayStation at the PlayStation Store.”

– Tons of absurd humour! Look, we’ve already told you we’ve got a giant chicken, we can’t push the machine any further…

– A surreal, enigmatic, symbolic and meaningful world, but also touchingly silly!

– Amazing hand-drawn cartoon-style 2D animation

– Quirky and lovable characters like the Giant Chicken, the Faun or the Axolotl

– An innovative take on the point & click genre

“The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is a surreal point & click adventure game. Mr. Coo is trapped in a strange, nonsensical world, and he needs your help to get through it. But first of all, he needs to find all his pieces and put his body back together again! I’m sure there’s some philosophical struggle behind all this nonsense, but between giant chickens, crazy robots and one-eyed ladies, it’s a little hard to tell.”

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo adventure game

“The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is an amazing and colourful 2D cartoon world, telling a surreal and whimsical story, full of absurd humour, quirky characters and crazy situations, as well as challenging players with innovative puzzles. Without a doubt, this is a new take on the adventure game genre that will appeal to veteran players and newcomers alike.”

“Mr. Coo and this game are creations of acclaimed artist Nacho Rodríguez. 2D animator and director nominated for the Goya Awards for his short film “A lifestory”. He was also the animation director of the game O.zen at Ubisoft. Mr. Coo is his most famous character, having appeared in several hilarious short films.”

