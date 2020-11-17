Call Of The Sea adventure game launches December 7th

Developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have this week made available their new indie adventure game Call Of The Sea, available to pre-order and download on the Xbox One and new generation Xbox Series X|S games consoles. Call of the Sea is an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise and puzzle out the secrets of a lost civilization in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition. Call Of The Sea will be officially launching early next month and available to play from December 7th, 2020 onwards.

“It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth? EXPLORE THE BEAUTY Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modelled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries.”

– MEET NORAH Experience a charming character study of a woman on her quest to discover the truth of the disappearance of her husband and to find out who she really is, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1).

– DIVE INTO THE DEEP Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense and surreal surprises.

– SEARCH FOR MEANING Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.”

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals