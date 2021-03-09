Advantech RSB-3720 2.5-inch single board computer

Advantech has introduced a new single board computer this week in the form of the tiny Advantech RSB-3720 measuring just 2.5 inches in size. The Pico-ITX SBC motherboard is compatible with the companies UIO40-Express expansion boards enabling users to easily add extras such as RS-485, RS-232, CAN bus, digital I/Os, or/and Gigabit Ethernet ports.

“Machine Learning Enabled 2.5” UIO40-Express SBC powered by NXP i.MX8M Plus, with an Neural Network Accelerator up to 2.3 TOPS, most compact Edge AI Solution. Integrating Eyes & Ears for AI requirements, supporting HDMI/LVDS or MIPI-DSI multi-displays and including Industrial I/O interfaces.”

Features of the RSB-3720 :

– NXP Arm Cortex-A53 i.MX8M Plus Quad/Dual up to 1.8 GHz

– Onboard LPDDR4 4 GB / 6 GB, 4000MT/s memory

– HDMI 1920×1080 at 60Hz, 1 Single or 1 Dual Channel 24 bit LVDS (or 1 4-Lane MIPI-DSI by BOM Option)

– 1 4-wire RS-232/422/485, 1 USB3.2 Gen1 By 1, 1 USB2.0, 1 Micro SD, 1 Mic. in / Line out

– 1 mini-PCIe for 3G/4G, 1 M.2 2230 Key E Slot

– Supports Yocto Linux and Android

– Support I/O Expansions boards by UIO40-Express

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Advantech, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Specifications of the RSB-3720 :

SoC – NXP i.MX8M Plus dual or quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor up to 1.8GHz (1.6 GHz for industrial temperature range) with Cortex-M7 real-time core, Vivante GC7000UL 3D GPU, 1080p60 H.265/H.264/VP9 decoder, 1080p60 H.265/H.264 encoder, 2.3 TOP/s Neural Network Accelerator

System Memory – 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4 4000MT/s

Storage – 16 GB eMMC Flash for OS, 8 MB QSPI NOR Flash for board information, microSD socket

Video Output – HDMI 2.0a up to 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz Single or dual-channel 24 Bit LVDS with backlight power, 5/12V, Max. 1A 4-Lane MIPI-DSI (shared with LVDS connector) by BOM option

Audio – 1x Mic. in / Line out via pin header

Camera I/F – 2x 4-Lane MIPI-CSI2 connector

Networking – Dual Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, optional wireless.cellular wireless with mPCI/M.2 + SIM slot

USB – 1x USB3.2 Gen1 host port, 1x USB 2.0 host port

Serial 4-wire RS-232/422/485 via pin header configured as debug console by default) 1x CAN bus or CAN-FD bus via COM1 pin header, shared with serial

Expansion – UIO40-Express connectors with 1x USB3.2 Gen1, 3x USB 2.0, 10x GPIO, 2x UART (one shared with debug console), 1x CANbus, 1x I2C Full-size mini PCIe slot (USB Signal Only) M.2 2230 Key-E slot (USB/PCIe/SDIO/UART/I2S)

Misc – WatchDog Timer, Power LED, user LED

Power Supply – 12V via lockable DC jack or 2-pin connector

Power Consumption – 7.13W (but no indication of the load)

Dimensions – 100 x 72 x 19 mm (2.5-inch Pico-ITX SBC)

Weight – 50 grams? (probably more than that…)

Temperature Range – Operating: 0 ~ 60°C or -40 ~ 85°C

Humidity – 5%~95% Relative humidity, non-condensing

Certifications – CE/FCC Class B

Source : CNX Software : Advantech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals