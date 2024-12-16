2025 Adobe Photography Plan Pricing Increases & Changes Explained

Adobe has announced important updates to its Photography Plans, effective January 15, 2025. These changes include price adjustments, the discontinuation of certain plans for new subscribers, and updates to plan features. If Adobe tools are a core part of your photography workflow, it’s crucial to understand how these updates may affect your subscription choices and costs. Planning ahead will help you make the most of the available options and avoid unexpected disruptions.

Change is never easy, especially when it involves tools that are central to your creative process. If you’re an Adobe Photography Plan subscriber, you’ve likely heard about the upcoming pricing and plan updates set to take effect on January 15, 2025. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, these changes might feel like yet another curveball in an already complex landscape of subscriptions and features. But don’t worry—this guide by Forest Chaput de Saintonge will help you navigate the updates with clarity and confidence, so you can make the best decision for your workflow and budget.

From price adjustments to the discontinuation of certain plans for new subscribers, Adobe’s updates may seem overwhelming at first glance. But they also present an opportunity to reassess your needs and ensure you’re getting the most value out of your subscription. Whether you’re a fan of Lightroom’s cloud-based convenience, Lightroom Classic’s desktop power, or Photoshop’s unmatched versatility, there’s a plan that aligns with your priorities. Let’s break down these changes together, so you can stay ahead of the curve and keep your creative momentum going strong.

Key Updates to Adobe Photography Plans

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Photography 20 GB Plan will no longer be available to new subscribers after January 15, 2025. Existing annual subscribers retain the $9.99/month price, but the monthly price with an annual commitment will increase to $14.99/month.

The Photography 1 TB Plan, which includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and 1 TB of cloud storage, will maintain its current pricing for both annual and monthly payment options.

The Lightroom 1 TB Plan now officially integrates Lightroom Classic. The annual price remains $9.99/month, but the monthly price with an annual commitment will rise to $19.99/month.

Existing subscribers will see no changes to annual pricing for the Photography 20 GB and Lightroom 1 TB Plans, but monthly payments with annual commitments will increase for these plans.

New subscribers should act before January 15, 2025, to lock in current pricing and availability, especially for the Photography 20 GB Plan, which will be discontinued for new users.

Adobe’s Photography Plans are undergoing significant revisions, with varying impacts depending on your storage needs and software preferences. Below are the most notable changes:

Photography 20 GB Plan: This plan, which includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop, will no longer be available to new subscribers after January 15, 2025. Existing subscribers paying annually will retain the current price of $9.99/month ($120/year). However, the monthly price with an annual commitment will increase to $14.99/month. This plan is ideal for users who rely on Lightroom Classic and do not require substantial cloud storage.

This plan, which includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop, will no longer be available to new subscribers after January 15, 2025. Existing subscribers paying annually will retain the current price of $9.99/month ($120/year). However, the monthly price with an annual commitment will increase to $14.99/month. This plan is ideal for users who rely on Lightroom Classic and do not require substantial cloud storage. Photography 1 TB Plan: This plan includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and 1 TB of cloud storage. Its pricing remains unchanged for both annual and monthly payment options. This plan is best suited for photographers who need Photoshop and significant cloud storage for their projects.

This plan includes Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and 1 TB of cloud storage. Its pricing remains unchanged for both annual and monthly payment options. This plan is best suited for photographers who need Photoshop and significant cloud storage for their projects. Lightroom 1 TB Plan: This plan, which offers Lightroom and Lightroom Classic with 1 TB of cloud storage, now officially integrates Lightroom Classic. While the annual price remains $9.99/month ($120/year), the monthly price with an annual commitment will rise to $19.99/month. This plan is designed for users who prioritize Lightroom and cloud storage but do not require Photoshop.

What These Changes Mean for You

For existing subscribers, the annual pricing for the Photography 20 GB Plan and Lightroom 1 TB Plan will remain unchanged. However, those paying monthly with an annual commitment will see price increases for these plans. New subscribers should note that the Photography 20 GB Plan will no longer be available after January 15, 2025. If this plan aligns with your needs, it’s essential to act quickly to secure it before the deadline.

Your choice between Lightroom and Lightroom Classic will depend on your workflow. Lightroom is a cloud-based application that allows seamless access to your photos across devices, making it ideal for photographers who value mobility and cloud storage. On the other hand, Lightroom Classic is tailored for local storage and advanced desktop editing, offering more control for users who prefer working offline. If Photoshop is a critical part of your editing process, the Photography 20 GB or 1 TB Plans are likely the most suitable options.

1:09 / 8:31 • What’s happening? 2025 Adobe Photography Plan Pricing Changes

Find more information on Adobe and creative photo and image editing by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Recommendations for New Subscribers

To make the most of Adobe’s current pricing and plan availability, consider these suggestions before January 15, 2025:

If you use both Lightroom Classic and Photoshop but do not need extensive cloud storage, subscribing to the Photography 20 GB Plan now will allow you to lock in the current pricing.

If you rely on Lightroom and require substantial cloud storage, the Lightroom 1 TB Plan is a cost-effective choice before the price increase takes effect.

If you need access to all features, including Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and 1 TB of cloud storage, the Photography 1 TB Plan offers the most comprehensive solution with stable pricing.

Acting before the deadline ensures you can secure the plan that best fits your needs while avoiding potential price increases or limited options.

How to Choose the Right Plan

Selecting the right plan requires a clear understanding of your specific needs and workflow. Consider the following questions to guide your decision:

Do you prefer local storage for your photos, or do you need cloud-based access across multiple devices?

Is Photoshop an essential part of your editing process?

How much cloud storage do you require for your projects?

Answering these questions will help you identify the plan that aligns with your workflow and budget. For photographers who value flexibility and mobility, cloud-based plans like Lightroom 1 TB may be the best fit. However, if you prioritize advanced desktop editing and local storage, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop in the Photography 20 GB Plan may better suit your needs.

Preparing for the 2025 Updates

Adobe’s 2025 Photography Price updates present both challenges and opportunities for photographers. While some plans are seeing price increases or discontinuation, others remain stable, offering consistency for users with specific requirements. By evaluating your workflow and understanding these changes, you can make informed decisions to optimize your subscription. Acting before January 15, 2025, ensures you can secure the most favorable pricing and features for your needs. Take the time to review your options now to avoid last-minute decisions and ensure your tools align with your creative goals.

Media Credit: Forest Chaput de Saintonge



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals