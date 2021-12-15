Adobe Creative Cloud Express launches

Adobe has today launched a new product in the form of Creative Cloud Express a new service rebranded and developed from the companies previous Adobe Spark offering. Adobe Creative Cloud Express features templates and intuitive features making it even easier for you to create graphics videos and more directly from your phone, tablet or computer. Check out the promo video below to learn more about how you can use templates to quickly create a wide variety of different imagery for a wide variety of different applications.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express

“Creative Cloud Express makes it easy to get started with thousands of beautiful templates, plus assets for social media content, logos, and more. Feel like you’ve got the help of a trusted designer in your corner with the entire Adobe Stock* royalty-free photo collection plus a full library of Adobe Fonts at your fingertips. Make anything you need, all in one place, with intuitive tools that let you remove backgrounds, animate text, add your brand, and so much more. With just a few taps you can resize content for any social media site and add Adobe Photoshop quality effects in a snap.”

“Share logos, fonts, and other brand elements with your team, and print and share PDF documents with features powered by Adobe Acrobat — so you can always put your best work forward.”

Source : Adobe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals