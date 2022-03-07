Activision Blizzard suspends sales of games in Russia

Activision Blizzard is the latest country to suspend sales of their products in Russia, the company has announced that it will stop selling its games in Russia.

The company is one of many companies that are supporting Ukraine after Russia illegally invaded it and has been waging war against Ukraine including attacking civillians.

Companies like Mastercard, Visa, Netflix, Apple, PayPal, and many many more have stopped selling the products and services in Russia, due to the invasion. You can see a statement from the company below.

Today, we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues. We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people. I want to reassure you that the safety of our employees is our leadership team’s top priority. We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy. If you or a colleague needs support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your manager or local HR leaders. I’d also like to remind you that our Employee Assistance Program is available to those who need emotional support during this difficult time.

You can find out more information over at the company’s website at the link below, we are expecting more companies to withdraw their services in Russia as the invasion continues.

Source Activision

