HyVibe transforms your acoustic guitar into a smart guitar

Guitarists may be interested in a new gadget called the HyVibe specifically designed to transform an acoustic guitar into a HyVibe smart guitar. What sets HyVibe apart as the leader in smart guitars? The HyVibe is a connected device which opens a wide world of possibilities for customization and inspiration.

The companion phone application provides access to a looper, MiDi compatibility, making the HyVibe the true leader in the Smart Guitar category. Sound quality is also unlike any other solution on the market say it’s creators. The top plate of the guitar is “excited” using 2 actuators. This can be accomplished thanks to the companies patented algorithms that can eliminate feedback.

Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $223 or £189 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the official retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We are HyVibe. In 2017 we launched the HyVibe Guitar on Indiegogo. You gave us your trust, and we delivered something amazing. 4.9 rating on Facebook & Google, over 20k units sold, an amazing community, and guitars in the hands of some of the world’s best musicians such as Post Malone, Ronnie Wood, Eric Krasno, Robert Randolph, Jean-Louis Aubert and much more. “



“Now we are back with our newest innovation: the HyVibe Essential. With the HyVibe Essential you can turn any acoustic guitar into a HyVibe Smart Guitar. In just minutes you can be playing with FX, a looper, and speaker. All coming from the vibrations on the top plate of your acoustic guitar. We developed the HyVibe with musicians as our primary focus. No gimmicks here. It’s a real tool designed to assist you in creating, finding inspiration, and delivering outstanding performances. With superior sound quality. As a result, we are proud to say the HyVibe System is in the hands of some of the top guitarists & musicians in the world.”

If the HyVibe campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the HyVibe smart guitar adapter for acoustic guitars project play the promotional video below.

“Compact, smart engineering delivering industry leading technology in a beautiful form factor. Connect your guitar and unleash its full potential with the HyVibe Mobile App! Our versatile mobile application gives you the power in real-time to: Create custom effects, EQ your sound, Program banks/presets on your guitar, Program/activate the looper and Activate metronome.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart guitar adapter for acoustic guitars, jump over to the official HyVibe crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



