Acer Predator X25 360 Hz display support G-Sync and more

The Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor has been introduced this week during the [email protected] 2020 event. Offering gamers a 25 inch 1080 display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a superhigh refresh rate of 360 Hz.

The new Acer Predator X25monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and uses LightSense, to “adjusts its brightness and color temperature automatically based on environmental light” explaisn Acer. “There’s also Adaptive Light technology, which will change the ambient lighting based on what you are playing. This is another nice touch on the Predator X25.”

“The Predator X25 can also adjust its brightness and color temperature automatically based on environmental light. With LightSense, the Predator X25 detects the amount of ambient light in the viewing environment and automatically adjusts its brightness settings to maximize viewing comfort. AdaptiveLight automatically adjusts the monitor’s backlights to suit the ambient light in the room, while ProxiSense reminds gamers to take a break after a set amount of time. Ergonomic, the monitor is adjustable with -5 to -25 degree tilt, +/- 30 degree swivel, up to 4.7-inch height adjustment and +/- 90 degree pivot.”

Source : Tweak Town

