Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Enterprise CXI5

As well as announcing its all-in-one ChromeOS workstation, the company has also introduced its new CXI5 and Enterprise CXI5 Chromebox systems which will be available to purchase throughout North America during Q1 2023 priced at $290 and throughout Europe a little later during March 2023 priced at €349 excluding VAT. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor the Chromebox also features four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB4 Gen 3 USB-C ports.

Acer CX15 Chromebox

“Running ChromeOS, the new Acer Chromebox CXI5 delivers fast boot times, ease of use and robust security features. This Chromebox offers maximum flexibility in placement options due to its compact design. It can fit within space-constrained bullpen environments like call centers and coworking spaces and can be placed just about anywhere with its VESA mount kit. Outfitted with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, it provides fast performance for everyday tasks, delivering up to 20% improvement over prior processor generations. The Intel vPro platform, built to support business performance and efficiency, comes with additional hardware-based security for multi-layered level of protection that is needed in today’s hybrid working environment, as well as proven stability that IT professionals can rely on.”

“Outfitted with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 is designed to cater to companies’ IT demands and support the needs of the modern workforce. It unlocks a combination of fast deployment and simple management tools, built-in proactive security features, and access to a wide range of vital productivity apps. The smart device also comes with 24/7 IT admin support, enables IT to enforce hundreds of policies through the Google Admin console and conducts regular automatic security updates in the background to minimize interruptions and employee downtime. As an eco-friendly investment, the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 offers low power consumption modes and efficient charging capabilities.”

“The Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 connect to a wide array of peripherals with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, providing the newest and fastest USB technology that can transfer data at speeds of up to 40 Gpbs. The full-function USB-Type C port in tandem with dual HDMI 2.1 ports also supports up to four external displays. In addition, Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and RJ45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) deliver stable internet and network connectivity.”

