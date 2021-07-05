ABT VW Golf R comes with 384 horsepower

The latest VW Golf R comes with 316 horsepower and 310 lb ft of torque, it car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.7 seconds.

ABT have taken the Gold R and given the it 384 horsepower and 325 lb ft of torque, the car will also be offered with sportier suspension and with some new 19 inch or 20 inch wheels.

What about the Golf R? This car, with a performance upgrade to 384 HP (282 kW) and 470 Nm, will certainly put a smile on your face. Furthermore, ABT Sportsline will soon offer sporty suspension springs and a tailor-made exhaust system for this version.

ABT also offer a range of tuning options for the Golf GTI, GTD, GTI Clubsport and of course the Golf R which is pictured above.

They also offer a number of customization options for the cars including various wheel options which can be seen below.

For example, the 19-inch ER-C in matt black. If you want to pull out all the stops with a 20-inch rim, choose the ABT FR in mystic black or Sport GR in glossy or matt black. Both of the latter score highly with their diamond-machined accents.

You can find out more information about the new ABT VW Golf R over at ABT’s website at the link below.

