ABT RS6 Legacy Edition has 760 Horsepower

ABT is launching a new version of the Audi RS6, the ABT RS6 Legacy Edition, and the car comes with an impressive 760 horsepower, the standard RS6 comes with 630 horsepower.

The new ABT RS6 Legacy Edition comes with 980 Nm of torque and it features a V8 engine with an ABT turbocharger and ABT intercoolers, the cat also comes with carbon front skirt inserts and air intakes, there are no exact performance details on the cars as yet, but you know it is going to be seriously fast.

The Legacy Edition of the RS6 with the V8 engine is a worthy tribute to a truly legendary model. With its incredible performance potential and stunning design, the last-generation RS6 raised the bar for high-performance cars. Audi reduced the original ten-cylinder powerplant to eightcylinder to make the car more “cornering and racing friendly”. The lighter V8 biturbo engine not only ensured reduced consumption, but above all a better distribution of axle loads. This had a strong influence on the lateral dynamics and the V8 developed into a real “cornering specialist”.

You can find out more information about the new ABT RS6 Legacy Edition over at ABT at the link below, the car looks impressive from the photos, there will be just 200 cars made, but as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source ABT





