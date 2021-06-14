ABT Audi RS6 celebrates 125 years with speed

Audi makes some exciting sports cars, including the RS6 which is already attractive and very fast. Tuning firm ABT celebrates 125 years of making upgrades for vehicles of various types, and that celebration includes a modified ABT Audi RS6.

The vehicle is called the Johann, and only 64 units will be built. The already powerful engine under the hood of the RS6 is modified to produce 789 BHP and 737 pound-foot of torque. That’s a significant improvement over the stock 592 BHP and 590 pound-foot torque.

Johann can reach 62 mph in 2.91 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 mph. Modifications include custom turbos for the 4.0-liter V-8 engine, new ECU, bigger intercoolers, improved oil cooling capability, and various other modifications. The car also gets adjustable height springs, custom anti-roll bars, and a new aerodynamic package adding 150 kilograms of downforce to the rear axle. ABT says six cars per month can be built, and pricing is undisclosed.

